A mother of three handsome boys has gone online to show she never allowed pregnancies to distort her shape

She made a video to capture her pregnancy seasons to prove to people she was not lying about giving birth three times

Many people were wowed by her body figure despite being a mum of three as others hoped to be like her

A lady @jessicaseth_ who had birthed three children amazed many when she showed people how perfect her physique still looked.

At the beginning of a video she shared, her photo showing the time before she started giving birth came up. A series of snaps she took while pregnant was also captured.

The lady said it took her a while to achieve the body shape. Photo source: @jessicaseth

Mum of 3 with good shape

Her perfect body shape after giving birth looked like a person who had never had kids. The woman said it took her a lot to achieve such an athletic body shape.

Some people said she looked so beautiful even while she was heavy with children.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 29,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Aries said:

"She even looked more beautiful during pregnancy."

@Naturally said:

"The kind of pregnancy videos I love to see."

@Maina said:

"Me with one but nothing changed. I'm still the small petite girl with a kid."

@TOWANDER.BIA said:

"God let this be me ooo . looking pretty."

@Chelsea Nikka said:

"God’s favorites. Please Papa God put me on that list."

@NtombeZinhle said:

"To us who glow during pregnancy can we gather here beautiful Momma."

@user778410 said:

"Pls could you kinda share your amazing weight loss journey? Love it."

@Uche Tobechi said:

"With every pregnancy she just had a gloww."

@Folakemi said:

"Pregnancy is made for you."

@Rabecca said:

"Lol I am praying baby fat does me justice one day when I am ready."

