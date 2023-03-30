A young Ghanaian lady who went to get a tattoo was seen screaming in pain while getting it

It appeared that the artwork that was being imprinted on her chest was the second batch, as she had already gotten one on her leg

Netizens are wondering why she decided to pay all that price for a tattoo when she clearly could not stand the pain

The video of a young Ghanaian lady who appeared to be in great pain while getting a tattoo has been going viral, particularly on Twitter and TikTok.

In the footage initially shared on the TikTok handle @frimpongmillicen6, the lady appeared to have already had one round of tattoos done on her right thigh.

The look on her leg showed a shiny oiled surface with a huge art imprinted on it. However, she was getting another one on her chest when the video was shot. She kept wailing and nearly shed tears as a result.

As the video went viral, many opinions from social media users trailed it. Below are some of the thoughts that were shared.

@ravapingo commented:

"I asked when I saw d video the first time ooo,see as dem disfigure Toni Kroos oo ."

@Dblaccpearl indicated:

"Them no tell this one say she suppose high scatter first. Anyway pls if u get very good tattoo artist contact (affordable). Pls drop contact. Not the one I’ll ask to draw lion face n he’ll draw buhari. Abeg."

@introvertedife mentioned:

"It can never be me the way I carry my body ehn, no single scratch on my skin more to talk of going through these pains intentionally... God forbid."

Lady suggests she's a Benz, while people with tattoos are like trotro in the video

Meanwhile, following her divisive response to a chance street quiz, a young woman who only goes by P is becoming viral on social media.

During an interview with Ghanaian comedian, video editor, and director Fanta Blaq for Obotan Comedy TV, P was questioned if she has a tattoo.

P retorted that she had never seen a beautiful car with writing on it because the practice was only employed on inexpensive, public transportation-only autos.

