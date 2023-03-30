Global site navigation

TikTok Lady Gets a Chest Tattoo and Trends for Bizarre Pained Facial Expressions: “It Can Never Be Me.”
Africa

TikTok Lady Gets a Chest Tattoo and Trends for Bizarre Pained Facial Expressions: “It Can Never Be Me.”

by  Kelly Lippke Sinazo Tshambuluka
  • A young Ghanaian lady who went to get a tattoo was seen screaming in pain while getting it
  • It appeared that the artwork that was being imprinted on her chest was the second batch, as she had already gotten one on her leg
  • Netizens are wondering why she decided to pay all that price for a tattoo when she clearly could not stand the pain

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video of a young Ghanaian lady who appeared to be in great pain while getting a tattoo has been going viral, particularly on Twitter and TikTok.

In the footage initially shared on the TikTok handle @frimpongmillicen6, the lady appeared to have already had one round of tattoos done on her right thigh.

The look on her leg showed a shiny oiled surface with a huge art imprinted on it. However, she was getting another one on her chest when the video was shot. She kept wailing and nearly shed tears as a result.

Photo of lady crying while getting a tattoo
Lady crying during tattoo installation Photo credit: @frimpongmillicen6
Source: TikTok

As the video went viral, many opinions from social media users trailed it. Below are some of the thoughts that were shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@ravapingo commented:

"I asked when I saw d video the first time ooo,see as dem disfigure Toni Kroos oo ."

@Dblaccpearl indicated:

"Them no tell this one say she suppose high scatter first. Anyway pls if u get very good tattoo artist contact (affordable). Pls drop contact. Not the one I’ll ask to draw lion face n he’ll draw buhari. Abeg."

@introvertedife mentioned:

"It can never be me the way I carry my body ehn, no single scratch on my skin more to talk of going through these pains intentionally... God forbid."

See the video below:

Lady suggests she's a Benz, while people with tattoos are like trotro in the video

Meanwhile, following her divisive response to a chance street quiz, a young woman who only goes by P is becoming viral on social media.

During an interview with Ghanaian comedian, video editor, and director Fanta Blaq for Obotan Comedy TV, P was questioned if she has a tattoo.

P retorted that she had never seen a beautiful car with writing on it because the practice was only employed on inexpensive, public transportation-only autos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel