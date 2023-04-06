A young Nigerian man has got many people congratulating him on the success of building his house

The man shared a video that captured the moment three solar panels were installed on his roof for self-generating electricity

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video wished him well, as some prayed to achieve the same success

A young Nigerian man (@kanisuru7) shared a video of his completed house. The moment he started the building project was captured on camera.

The TikTok clip showed the moment the building was at the lintel level and woodwork for the roof was about to be done. After the roofing, he installed solar panels on it for constant electricity.

The man celebrated his birthday in the new house. Photo source: @kanisuru7

Man installs solar energy in his house

A part of the building's exterior was tiled. It was also well-painted to bring out its beauty. The interior was also beautiful.

The man congratulated himself and also wished himself a happy birthday. A part of the video showed him celebrating with cakes.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 120 comments with more than 1,500 likes.

See some of the reactions below:

@alexdairo0 said:

"A BIG congratulations."

@Rophea said:

"Congratulations. Forward ever backward never inshallah."

@remiomiunu said:

"Congratulations sir and so shall I be congratulated."

@jñr bella said:

"Congratulations bro e go reach us all by God grace."

@user8270429833510 said:

"Double celebration."

@Olori Abimbola said:

"Congratulations and happy birthday."

@nafisatdaud said:

"Congratulations dear happy birthday age with Allah grace."

@adejumoke said:

Congratulations bami."

@Morenikeji said:

"Happy birthday boss man long life and prosperity."

@yusuffomolabakee said:

"Congratulations to you, and I pray that the almighty gives me strength to finish mine this year."

