A couple whose paths crossed during TV3's famous reality dating show Date Rush has tied the knot in a simple but beautiful traditional and white wedding.

The bride, Lovia, a former participant in the Season 6 reality television programme, met her sweetheart after her time on the show.

Lovia fails to find love on Date Rush

Per 3news, she was harassed by viewers for her poor grammar and could not find her ideal partner.

The black beauty met her soul mate and sweetheart on TV3's premises after her performance, and they clicked right away.

Lovia announces marriage with lover

The bride took to her socials to credit God and express gratitude for loved ones' support, along with photos from the traditional and white weddings.

''I'm thankful to God almighty for giving me only one soul mate. He's my mate, friend, and father. Abd my everything. Love you, you boo. Thanks to all those who prayed and supported me during and after the wedding. Thank you, God, and thank you, friends,'' she posted on Instagram.

In a subsequent post, Lovia said, ''We met on Date Rush @tv3_ghana and got married. This is reality. I'm thankful''.

Netizens took to the comments area of her post to congratulate the Date Rush couple.

Watch the wedding video below:

Reactions to wedding visuals of Lovia and her husband

