Hearts broke as they saw a young man dressed in graduation attire begging on the streets

TikTok user @hlophekaziyakwamahlangu shared a clip of the young man, who is apparently a qualified doctor

Mzansi people took to prayer, hoping the man would get the help that he needed and rises above his struggles

A video showing a young man dressed in graduation attire begging on the streets has left many overcome with emotion. Times are tough, and even the qualified are struggling.

A video of a begging graduate shared by TikTok user @hlophekaziyakwamahlangu, broke hearts. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Being a university graduate no longer ensures your employment. Jobs are hard to come by, discouraging many from getting a tertiary education.

Young man begging in graduation attire goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @hlophekaziyakwamahlangu shared a clip of the young man, explaining that he is from Swaziland and is apparently a qualified doctor. His name is Dr Sandile Ndlovu, and his tragedy has left him in a very vulnerable state.

Take a look at the heartbreaking video:

Mzansi prays for young man and others in his position

Seeing this clip left many with heavy hearts. People promised to pray for the young man and have faith that he would rise above and eventually put his qualification into practice.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@angiemphago2 said:

“Where can I find him? I think me and my family can help him like seriously.”

@Ayanda Sibiya799 said:

“May we please have his name and surname for the world and us to pray for him. No one is bigger and higher than God even jealousy has no power. Amen.”

@Mlavos_Jan23 said:

“It is done. My prayer has reached our Father in Heaven. Thank you for sharing.”

@Sis Tee said:

“My brother was once like this, but he is healed today. It was really a miracle that he got his healing. I wish you healing bro.”

@user6652285412670 said:

“Dear God please if this was caused by someone let it go back to the sender by force. This young man should be enjoying his money, dear God please.”

