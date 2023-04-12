“God Will Help You”: Strong Mother of Triplets Backs & Carries Them All at Once, Video Causes Stir Online
- A mother made a viral video as she backed two of her triplets and carried the third one in her arms
- The woman stood straight without caving to the weights of the babies as if carrying many children at once were normal
- Many people who reacted to her clip said the woman is so blessed, with some "tapping" into her blessing
A young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) has stirred massive reactions online after showing how she always carries them.
The mother backed two babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded an outstanding level of strength.
Mother of 3 kids shows strength
A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.
Many TikTokkers flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.
Watch the video below:
Jennifer said:
"I tap from your blessings Amen. Congratulations."
yakubudele said:
"Congratulations ma, you are so blessed."
Damilola said:
"Congratulations ma'am, I tap your blessings."
userRemtim said:
"I tap from this blessing."
Teemah said:
"You will reap all your labour."
user4755781063459 said:
"God will help you with your work."
Sojaluxury&Stores said:
"God will ease all your affairs."
Woman backs 2 babies at once
Source: Legit.ng