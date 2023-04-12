A mother made a viral video as she backed two of her triplets and carried the third one in her arms

The woman stood straight without caving to the weights of the babies as if carrying many children at once were normal

Many people who reacted to her clip said the woman is so blessed, with some "tapping" into her blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) has stirred massive reactions online after showing how she always carries them.

The mother backed two babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded an outstanding level of strength.

Many people congratulated the mother of triplets. Photo source: @incredibletriplet

Source: UGC

Mother of 3 kids shows strength

A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many TikTokkers flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.

Watch the video below:

Jennifer said:

"I tap from your blessings Amen. Congratulations."

yakubudele said:

"Congratulations ma, you are so blessed."

Damilola said:

"Congratulations ma'am, I tap your blessings."

userRemtim said:

"I tap from this blessing."

Teemah said:

"You will reap all your labour."

user4755781063459 said:

"God will help you with your work."

Sojaluxury&Stores said:

"God will ease all your affairs."

Woman backs 2 babies at once

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 showed the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back.

With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth. Many people were wowed. The kids, arranged as if they were straddling a bench, looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.

Lady makes funny faces at baby on mum's back, kid keeps looking in viral video

In similar news, a Nigerian lady, @perrykiss217, shared a funny video showing her playing with a baby backed by a woman working in a compound.

The lady putting on a fez cap contoured her face into different expressions with the hope of getting a reaction from the kid.

Despite making different faces, the baby kept looking at the lady without reacting. While all that was going on, the mother was unaware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng