Global site navigation

“God Will Help You”: Strong Mother of Triplets Backs & Carries Them All at Once, Video Causes Stir Online
Africa

“God Will Help You”: Strong Mother of Triplets Backs & Carries Them All at Once, Video Causes Stir Online

by  Kelly Lippke Lebogang Mashego
  • A mother made a viral video as she backed two of her triplets and carried the third one in her arms
  • The woman stood straight without caving to the weights of the babies as if carrying many children at once were normal
  • Many people who reacted to her clip said the woman is so blessed, with some "tapping" into her blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) has stirred massive reactions online after showing how she always carries them.

The mother backed two babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded an outstanding level of strength.

Beautiful triplets/mother and kids.
Many people congratulated the mother of triplets. Photo source: @incredibletriplet
Source: UGC

Mother of 3 kids shows strength

A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many TikTokkers flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.

Watch the video below:

Jennifer said:

"I tap from your blessings Amen. Congratulations."

yakubudele said:

"Congratulations ma, you are so blessed."

Damilola said:

"Congratulations ma'am, I tap your blessings."

userRemtim said:

"I tap from this blessing."

Teemah said:

"You will reap all your labour."

user4755781063459 said:

"God will help you with your work."

Sojaluxury&Stores said:

"God will ease all your affairs."

Woman backs 2 babies at once

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 showed the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back.

With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth. Many people were wowed. The kids, arranged as if they were straddling a bench, looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.

Lady makes funny faces at baby on mum's back, kid keeps looking in viral video

In similar news, a Nigerian lady, @perrykiss217, shared a funny video showing her playing with a baby backed by a woman working in a compound.

The lady putting on a fez cap contoured her face into different expressions with the hope of getting a reaction from the kid.

Despite making different faces, the baby kept looking at the lady without reacting. While all that was going on, the mother was unaware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel