A young Nigerian lady got many people talking on TikTok after she shared a video of the Toyota car she bought

The pretty lady's purchase stirred mixed reactions as some people questioned how she got the new car

Among many people in her comment section were those who suggested it may have been a gift from a man

A young Nigerian lady (@ricchdiva2) made a short video to celebrate herself for buying a red Toyota car. She struck different poses with the vehicle.

The lady tagged the video:

"Congrats to my first key."

The lady showed off her new car online. Photo source: @ricchdiva2

Lady buys Toyota car

Dressed in jeans and a shirt with a hair bonnet, the lady showed how delighted she was with her achievement.

Many people were in her comment section to show her support, as some wanted to know her source of income.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 4,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jay_billions said:

"Your boyfriend really tried."

PRETTY AUTHORITY said:

"Congrats dear....getting mine next month."

Kelamiracle said:

"Congratulations dear I will keep clapping for others until I get mine."

samodayomide said:

"Who buy motor for my babe."

Arewasweetlife200 said:

"Congratulations dear more keys to come."

Light of the world said:

"Congrats mama sha come buy me drink ooo."

Juliet Dan said:

"Ah wetin she wan use car do omoh money wey you suppose use invest."

She replied:

"As you de invest try de ball."

AYOMHIE said:

"Congratulations dear I pray mine soon."

