A video of a woman showing off her unique hairstyle has gone viral on social media, leaving many people amused

The now-trending video saw the woman rocking a hairstyle that was part cornrows and part-curly weave-on

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react with hilarious comments

When it comes to making fashion statements, African women sure know how to be dramatic with their looks, especially hairstyles.

One woman has taken the internet by storm with a video of her unique hairstyle. The clip has gone viral on social media.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

Lady shows off unique hairstyle in viral video

In the viral clip posted by Instagram user @Krakshq, the lady was seen rocking the best of both worlds: a red and black cornrow hairstyle on one side and a curly weave-on on the other side of her head.

Right down the centre of her hair were cowries lined up to demarcate the two hairstyles. The lady looked happy with her unique hairstyle as she smiled and sang.

Check out the video below:

Social media users try to figure out woman's intentions with unique hairstyle

Many internet users who saw the video said the hairstyle looked incomplete, while some felt it reflected her indecisiveness on which hairstyle to go for.

Check out some hilarious comments from netizens below:

otunba_tayo said:

"I thought they’ve not finished the hair o.."

moleeha added:

"I initially thought they were still making that hair o."

aimee_akpan claimed:

"There’s definitely a huge ceremony happening in the marine."

car_accessoriesbyimmaculate suggested:

"Cotonou and Benin republic style …. Go there and see what in the American wonder styles is happening there."

rhaybamidele commented:

"When you can't decide between braiding your hair and fixing weavon."

pheena_sparks joked:

"This one wants to confuse her enemies."

