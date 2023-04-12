A mother whose triplets are just 41 days old showed her happiness as she danced with them in a video

The woman carried the two babies in her arms, with the third one on her back with relative ease that amazed many

TikTokkers who watched her video prayed to have the same blessing, as some congratulated her

A beautiful mother, @habeebulaisekinah5, of new triplets, shared a video showing her gratitude for her newborns.

The woman revealed that the kids were 41 days old. She backed one of the triplets while carrying others in both arms.

The mother celebrated God's faithfulness in her life. Photo source: @habeebulaisekinah5

Mother of triplets rejoices

The mother smiled as she danced to a song, saying,

"I love you, baby, oh baby."

Many women who are looking forward to being mothers congratulated her.

A peek at the lady's page showed she had been making videos of the triplets since she gave birth.

Watch the video below:

The video has since gathered over 1 400 comments with more than 20 000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Hajarah kantono said:

"Congratulations sis please pray for me. I really love twins or triplets."

user2338030766210harriet said:

"Wow, congrats."

lizzy gold said:

"I am pregnant and I need them."

Nana Ama5747 said:

"Congratulations. I tap in your blessing."

I'm cate said:

"Wow. I would like to have this one day."

Flora mercy said:

"God will continue to take care of them for you in Jesus name. Amen."

mikky Gold said:

"May God Almighty keep them growing in sound health."

mercygold4799 said:

"Congratulations. God, I need this please answer my prayers."

Women who backed multiple babies at once

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) stirred massive reactions online after showing how she always carried them.

The mother backed two babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded a great level of strength.

In similar news, a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 showed the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back. With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth.

Many people were wowed. The kids, arranged as if they were straddling a bench, looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.

Source: Legit.ng