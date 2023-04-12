A video of the new house a man recently built has stirred thousands of reactions on TikTok, as many praised him

The viral clip captured almost all the processes that went into the building construction before the finished project was shown

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for using his money for a laudable project

A Nigerian man on TikTok and his wife have gone online to share a video of the house he started and completed to great taste.

At the beginning of the video shared by @de_xuccessful was a newly cleared piece of land. Successive shots in the TikTok clip captured different phases of the projects.

House with expensive decor

After the house was roofed, the interior decor of the project started. At the completion of the house, the building's compound was interlocked. A significant part of the flooring was painted red.

The man's name was also printed on the marbles in the compound. Inside his bathroom was an expensive shower compartment. His wife celebrated with him.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Daprettiest said:

"Congratulations."

user4480968931529 said:

"Congratulations e nor easy."

Mï Rå415 said:

"I tap my own blessings congratulations dear."

bhadgirlie said:

"Congratulations I can’t wait to use this sound soon God be praised."

vicky_bankz123 said:

"Congratulations my people see the way I de smile ….More to come my babies."

orji faithful said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

