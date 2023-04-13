A set of beautiful triplets made cool dance moves in a video that has gone viral with their triplet friends

The pretty triplets, who were dressed in black and red, said their friends gave them a surprise visit

Many who watched the video on TikTok admired the ladies as some funnily called them sextuplets

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video showing triplets, @rosestriplet, dancing with their friends who are also triplets has got many people expressing admiration.

The triplets revealed that their friends came to visit them. Dressing in two separate matching clothes, all six of them danced together.

The triplets were dressed in two sets of matching outfits. Photo source: @rosestriplet

Source: UGC

Triplets dance with their triplet friends

Those in black trousers and red tops stood in front during their amapiano dance performance. Many people wondered how they had such friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTokers who had been following the triplets online praised their beautiful looks in the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 70 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Billion said:

"I saw the six of you today I was like wow."

C.samuels said:

"Wow, that’s amazing I need part 2."

Tash_bo said:

"God is wonderful."

Favour said:

"Chaiii na dis one be I have children's.... house don full naaw."

Sibil_0 twins said:

"I wanna visit too me and my twin."

Krispaul360 asked:

"Can I send my address for a vist please."

user1568537402796 said:

"I pray that I have your people 10 years of marriage."

Lamp asked:

"How do you guys cope with dating?"

Strong mother of triplets backs & carries them all at once, video causes stir online

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) had stirred massive reactions online after showing how she always carries them.

The mother backed two babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded an outstanding level of strength.

A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.

Many TikTokkers flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng