A video of an Asian man rocking a unique green hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions online

In the video, the man was seen with stalky green pepper-like fruits attached to his punk hairstyle as he turned for the camera

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man with a unique green stalky hairstyle resembling pepper fruits.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times across various social media platforms, has sparked a wave of creativity among netizens who have come up with a plethora of hilarious nicknames for the unconventional 'do.

From "Pepper boy" to "Medusa", the man's stalky green hairstyle has become a talking point, leaving viewers in stitches and itching to know more about the man behind the quirky pepper-inspired look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of man with green pepper hair

pamdee_fashion:

"Mr Pepper."

texas_swithrt:

"Medusa hair style."

ayabaoduoye:

"Pepper them gang."

aminuwayy:

"The pepper ️ BoY."

hotylioness:

"green pepper omo if i dey cook and my pepper finish na dis guy go hear am."

