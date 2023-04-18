A Nigerian man has posted a video showing an old Limousine car that has not been used for many years

A video of an old Limousine which has been dumped for many years has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on Twitter by @pyjama_ceo, who said he intended to buy and restore the car with R1.8 million. He also plans to donate the car after its restoration.

The man has said he wants to buy and restore the old Limousine. Photo credit: Twitter/pyjama_ceo.

He explained that the Limousine car belonged to a former Nigerian premie but had not been put to use for many years.

Man posts video of an old Limousine car used in the 1960s

Nigeria practised the parliamentary system of government in which there were premiers in the early 1960s, ending in 1966, which means the vehicle is at least 60 years old.

The man said while posting the video:

"This limo used to belong to a Nigerian Premier. I’d love to restore it and donate it. It will cost 6M to purchase and restore."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@elSenorPluto said:

"₦6m to restore this former bad boy up to standard is doubtful. Merc made this car so complicated that some features were a one-time affair for them. The seat, sunroof, and window - are all hydraulics. But you know that already. Once the most expensive, now rusty. Time wins again."

@pfmilan commented:

"Is it not better to donate the 6m directly."

@Arab_kid1 said:

"I don dey eye this car since for where them park am. Good stuff."

@Olaitan2u asked:

"Please can you keep us updated on our everything pans out?"

Photos of old 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car go viral

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man brought out an old 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car.

According to the man who posted photos of the car on Twitter, he intends to sell it for N3 million.

People who saw photos of the car wondered where and how the man discovered it.

