A video of some sneakers believed to be a fake version of Dior shoes has gone viral online

In the video, which is zoomed in around a lady's feet, the name 'Deaor' is seen on one of the sneakers

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Nigerians have been cracking up after a video of some interesting sneakers popped up on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok by @og_confy, a pair of feet presumably belonging to a female are zoomed in to reveal the sneakers with the name 'Deaor'.

Photos of the sneakers and a model. Credir: @og_confy (TikTok), Prostock-Studio

The name, which sounds like Dior, has led many netizens to believe that was an attempt at a fake version of the luxury brand's footwear design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of fake Dior shoes

auggie_90:

"But the shoe fine. Aba boys are not in the business to speak English."

jaasconcept:

"The shoes are really pretty it could have done well without the name."

midella.cakes:

"Why do they always spell the brand name ridiculously wrong? I really want to know the reason, because I saw Aidadas one day."

omede.sandra:

"They took the actual pronunciation seriously."

viviangreen_:

"Should have been "Diyor"

mariaeva_oren:

"That why I always check well when I’m buying any foreign designer from aba.I know I buying the fake but at list the name as to be original."

khufu257:

"The shoe is fine. Why can't they put their own brand on it? It's inferiority complex."

brendaforsbury:

"The sneaker is actually fineAba boys and brand namesdem for just do the shoe without name."

ten11ceo:

"It’s same pronunciation, if you sabi use vowel sound well."

