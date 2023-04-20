A young and beautiful teacher entertained her pupils with her dance moves as she was about to give them their report cards

Immediately the lady walked into the class, one of the kids went to the door and locked it from preying eyes

Many people who saw the video on TikTok appreciated the lady's attempt at making school an enjoyable experience for the children

A young lady, @gesareninimoragwa, who works as a teacher, has stirred massive reactions after she danced into her classroom at the end of the term.

The beautiful lady, who seemed to have a good relationship with her pupils, had their report cards in her hands.

The teacher danced while carrying her pupils' report cards. Photo source: @gesareninimoragwa

Teacher and pulpils vibe to Burna Boy's Rollercoaster

As soon as she danced in, the pupils all joined her. The lady prayed for God to protect them as they went for their short break.

Many people in her comment section praised her for having a perfect relationship with the kids.

Watch the video below:

At the time of the publication, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 55,000 likes.

See reactions below:

@dechampion said:

"I feel like going back to school ..they currently have freedom."

@Wangui Wambui said:

"Proud of these teachers aki they make education doable."

@Kamore said:

"The boy closing the door for whatever reason thumbs up."

@omodano asked:

"She really loves her job. Please how long have you been a teacher?"

@cezyangie0 said:

"Aki I'm proud of you, you will make these kids to always love school."

@Greyc Sirincha said:

"I wish my Agriculture teacher could see this."

@Ephywesley asked:

"Did you just say clients?"

@Mama Ednan said:

"The reason why my son tells me how much he loves his teacher."

@Jane said:

"Are teachers allowed to wear casual outfits in schools?"

@Kuku replied:

"Things have changed. . in my school weekends ni casual slaying with no apology."

@Sylvia gatimu said:

"I wish teachers during our time were like this because ours only left us with depression."

Source: Legit.ng