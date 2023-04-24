Among the victims of Paul Mackenzie's alleged cult were children who were brought by their parents and had to live without eating or going to school

According to residents of Shakahola Village, the little children used to describe the horrible experiences in the forest where they were forced to fast

Elder Changawa Mangi said the kids also told him that those who couldn't fast were beaten to death

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Shallow graves, decomposing bodies and emaciated cult members in critical condition are the makings of any horror movie only that in Shakahola village, it was a grim reality.

Shakahola village elder Changawa Mangi (l), Paul Mackenzie, leader of the cult (r). Photos: Nation.

Source: UGC

Mackenzie forces followers to fast

Over the last few days, the nation was shocked by the chilling story of how Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church allegedly brainwashed his followers to fast to death so that they could meet Jesus Christ.

According to Changawa Mangi, an elder at Shakahola, it all started in 2020 when the besieged pastor approached them for land, saying he wanted to stay farming.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"He was welcomed and shown a place to build; the forest was like Mackenzie's place," Mangi on NTV.

According to the elder, the cult members were frequent shoppers at the Shakoloka trading centre before eventually retreating further into the forest.

Kids starving at Shakahola forest

"He came alone, but within a short time, there were very many people. Upon arrival, the cult members were healthy, but with time they started losing weight and when we asked we were told that they were starving at the shrine," said Mangi.

"Within a short time, kids started trooping on my place saying they were being forced to fast and if you couldn't fast you were beaten, sometimes to death," revealed the elder.

The community elders started becoming suspicious of what the besieged pastor was doing on his land as hundreds of new faces were seen on the land.

Abdul says kids disappeared

Initially, the members would shop a lot after lying to their family members at home that they were doing business in Voi town, but after some time, the numbers started dwindling.

"We started missing the children first as only the mums used to come, eventually the mums also stopped coming," Hosamn Abdul, a shopkeeper, said.

With time, the new people in the area started fading away, raising the alarm among the residents who could not do anything as a gang within the cult protected the territory.

"You could not access the land; even if you took a path you could just meet a dead end. You can't even tell what they used to block those paths, said Joshua Mutindam another trader in the area.

"I took my gang of boys from Shakahola to the area and they burned our motorcycle and chased us with pangas because we wanted to know what was going on. (Vijana wangu alichomewa piki piki mbili walitifukza na panga)," said Mangi.

So far, 39 bodies have been exhumed from the farm.

Mackenzie goes on hunger strike

On 22 April, the cult leader and pastor of the Good News International Church are said to have gone on a hunger strike and refused to eat anything.

The police said the controversial leader of the Kilifi-based cult had embarked on a dry fast in the police cells.

Nation reported that Mackenzie had been accused of manipulating locals through extreme religious teachings and fear of the unknown.

Kenya cult deaths: Rescued pastor Mackenzie’s follower refuses to eat following cult starvation ritual

Briefly News previously reported that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Sunday, 23 April, exhumed 18 more bodies in Shakahola village, believed to be of Kenyan Pastor Paul Mackenzie's Christian cult.

Six bodies were first found in three shallow graves. One grave had three bodies, another had two, and the third had one.

Hours later, the Ugandan news site Monitor reported that 12 more bodies were found in seven graves, raising the total number of exhumations to 39.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke