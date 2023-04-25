A TikTok video which has now gone viral shows a blind girl blessed with charming beauty

In the 34 seconds video, the girl was being hyped by her mother, and she was smiling broadly for the camera

The video has been viewed over 353k times on TikTok as people took to the comment section to praise the girl

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of a young pretty girl who is blind.

The video was posted by @tusaiweyana, a 23-year-old lady who runs a charitable organisation that looks after orphans.

The girl who is blind has gone viral because of her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@tusaiweyana.

Blind girl goes viral because of her amazing beauty

In the video, the beautiful girl was seen trying a new dress given to her by the kind lady who called her her daughter.

After she put on the dress, she posed for the camera as she affirmed that she was a beautiful girl.

She smiled broadly when she was praised by the person behind the camera and told that she looked wonderful in the new dress.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Her smiles and the way she carried herself amazed some people who said her beauty buried her blindness.

Others who reacted to the video on TikTok said they wished the girl could see so she would know how beautiful she looked.

@mariadensel said:

"I wish she could see how beautiful she is."

@chiara commented:

"She's so beautiful."

@Maureen Gathumbi said:

"You are blessed."

@alqahtany reacted:

"Indeed mothers are paradise here in this world and hereafter."

@pinky said:

"She is blind but she looks like she is actually seeing. She is beautiful."

@user3600783512633 said:

"She is totally beautiful."

@lezlina Mtumodzi commented:

"She's indeed beautiful."

@Bella said:

"That colour is gorgeous on her."

@Unruly Hopekid Sharn said:

"She's beautiful. I wish she had seen this."

Students sing and dance for blind man

A Nigerian man who is blind completed his university education and was enlisted for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

After his orientation camp, the man named Mustapha Yusuf Olagoke returned to his school of the blind to celebrate the feat.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man was seen in the midst of other blind students who sang and clapped for him.

A real-life black barbie is fooling people in a beautiful way, netizens are stunned by flawless look

Briefly News reported that when US-based model Sonia Barbie Tucker from Sierra Leone shared a post on TikTok, she made the world do a double take.

People couldn't tell in the video whether Tucker was a real person or a Barbie mannequin.

