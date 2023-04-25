A short video showed a beautiful lady playing football on the street, and many people watched in surprise

She was dressed in a black gown when she picked up the football and juggled it like a professional player

Her skills and talent in playing the round leather game have endeared her to many people on TikTok

A beautiful lady expertly played football, and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

From the video shared on the TikTok handle of @nancynaomi6, it could be seen the lady was such a good player, and many watched her in admiration.

The girl's football skills made her go viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@nancynaomi6.

Fine lady plays football in a confident way

The lady dressed in a black gown picked up the football and juggled it with so much confidence.

She did not allow the dress, which touched her knees, to stop her from doing her thing with the ball. After she picked up the round leather, she held on to it for a long time before it finally fell.

The young lady was on an untarred road when she displayed her football skills, and many people watched her play.

The video that captured the moment attracted the attention of football lovers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ThatcoolguyOSAS said:

"See as you come fine join."

@ebubeclinton22

"You are doing well."

@zubi Lawrence reacted:

"You look good dear."

@Kizito said:

"To find a husband no go hard for you I swear."

@userchiototonwa commented:

"Keep it up dear."

@gentleezekiel467 reacted:

"You look so beautiful and also doing wonderful work."

@user6737708827088 said:

"So awesome! Please join football. if you can give it your efforts, you will go global."

@og happy commented

"I must marry this girl."

@Emperor pop Interior reacted:

"Chelsea dey come for you."

@Clif Bars commented:

"I done fall for you already. I love women that love football."

