A short video posted on TikTok shows a talented madman performing a sweet dance in a motor park

In the video, which has been viewed more than 685k times on TikTok, a beautiful young lady joined him to dance

The man delivered sweet and electrifying steps as the lady stood in front of him and danced nicely too

A madman who performed an electrifying dance in public has gone viral and become popular on TikTok.

In a sweet video posted by @beabliss1, the man danced happily and enthusiastically in a motor park.

The lady danced with the mad man in a motor park. Photo credit: TikTok/@beabliss1.

The video lasted just 20 seconds, but those were enough for the man to show the dancing skills he possessed.

Lady goes viral after dancing with a madman who sweetly shook her flexible body

One interesting aspect of the video was when a young lady dressed in tight, black leggings joined the man to dance.

After she saw how well the man could dance, the lady jumped into the dance floor with much energy and joy.

She sprayed the man with some money as she shook her flexible body in a sweet way.

Both of them stood at the back of a parked Siena car and danced joyfully. Those who have seen the video are praising the lady for dancing with the man and making him happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Fantastic Adeshina said:

"I followed you bcos of this video. God will make you happy as you make this man happy for that moment."

@nastyfunny78 commented:

"Please keep helping this baba, don't just be using him, please."

@smartfred5 said:

"Nice one thank for making the man happy."

@Mia.angela reacted:

"You supposed to hug him na."

@Beauty Goddess said:

"Oh my goodness emotional joy of happiness."

@Men reacted:

"I observed you gave him some distance."

@Boski_Money asked:

"How can you live your house and dance with mad man."

@blonszy said:

"You get mind ooooooo."

user9986309158816:

"I know the mad man in nasarawa."

Video of a man copying Shakira's dance moves goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that A viral video of a man dancing to a Shakira tune has proven that his “hips don’t lie” and online peeps have applauded his dance moves.

The 29-second clip was shared by @Abuti_Ntwa on Twitter.

In the video the man dressed in blue jeans and a red t-shirt rolled up to his waist is seen gyrating and swinging his hips as he mirrors Shakira’s dance video frame by frame.

