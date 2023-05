A heartbroken Nigerian lady has revealed what her female friend wrote on her shirt on their last day of exams

The lady said she had been friends with the girl since they got into the university in year one

However, the girl's real personality was revealed on the last day of exams after she wrote on her friend's signout shirt

A lady has tearfully revealed her experience with her female friend who has been friends with her since year one in school.

After her last paper in school, her friend arrived alongside some other friends to write on her white shirt.

However, the lady got heartbroken when she finally took off her shirt to read what was written on it.

According to her, her friend wrote "beginning of misery" on her shirt. She knew she was the one because she was the only one who had a black marker.

Dexterouz11, who shared the story via Twitter, said:

"My friend, who just finished her last paper in Ebonyi said her female friend since year 1 wrote 'Beginning of misery' on her signout shirt. She was the only person that used a black marker to write on her shirt. I repeat "Everybody is not your friend."

When Briefly News contacted Dexterouz11, he revealed that the girl confronted her fri, but the girl blatantly denied despite the glaring evidence.

"The girl denied it upon say na only her use black pen o. But she left everything to God to judge", he said.

Source: Legit.ng