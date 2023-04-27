A mother who told her eldest child about her pregnancy was questioned by the little boy on the need for another kid

The boy said having to take care of a kid does not make any sense to him, as he explained the stress involved

Many people who reacted to her video said the boy was brilliant in the way he articulated his feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a viral video shared by @chamonixrainorganics, a mother informed her first kid that she was pregnant, and the boy's response got many laughing.

The kid who did not take his mother's pregnancy well after having two kids articulated his anger about the situation.

People praised the kid for being smart. Photo source: @chamonixrainorganics

Source: UGC

Boy expresses anger at mum's pregnancy

He asked his mother what she was thinking about wanting to have another kid after getting two. He said a third child would be infuriating for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The baby wondered why his mother could not just stick to him and his sister and keep loving them forever. He said he did not want any other baby to come between them.

After the mother assured him that no baby would take their place, he told her to buy him earplugs to save him from being disturbed by the new baby's cries.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 5000 comments with more than 400,000 likes.

See reactions below:

@Dannyeeellll said:

"You got two, why do you need more ?!!!! Just out here collecting kids… two fine.. 3 is exasperating."

@Eli Donal said:

"Love him so much. So clever and so funny."

@Col said:

"This kid is unreal, i love his logic, i bet hell be a great brother."

@GG said:

"He’s hilarious! Very smart! Love it!"

RoyalDawnm said:

"You have effectively exasperated him and ruined his day."

@empress44444 said:

"He spoke for all of us oldest siblings all over the globe."

@juliewalker225 said:

"I love this kid. He’s going to go places."

@Salouka said:

"He's so cute bro and i understand his pov tbh."

Mum explains pregnancy to daughter

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother approached her daughter in a video and told her she was pregnant to get her reaction.

Surprised that her mother had a baby in her tummy, the child said she would love to have a baby sister.

Mother talked to her daughter like an adult

In other news, a video shared on Instagram showed the moment a woman sat with her toddler and had a serious conversation as if the kid could hear.

During their conversation, the mother told the kid that the baby was the only one cryin at the last place they visited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng