A Nigerian lady got many people appreciating her beauty after she shared a video of the moment she went bald

The lady captured how her lover assisted her by using a clipper to barb every strand of hair off her head

Many ladies who thronged her comment section said she looked prettier than she was before the haircut

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young Nigerian lady (@amakaarh00) has got many people talking after she shared a video on TikTok that captured the moment she barbed all her hair and went bald.

She sat between the leg of her lover, who served as a barber. The man meticulously gave her a haircut like a pro.

A young lady surprised many people with her new bald looks. Photo source: @amakaarh00

Source: UGC

Beautiful lady goes completely bald

After her hair was shaved, the lady posed in front of the camera and asked people to rate her looks. A part of the lady's video read: "Fine girl benefit".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians who thronged her comment section said the lady is so beautiful, even without any hair on her head.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1500 comments and more than 50,000 likes.

See reactions below:

@Flowjoe said:

"If I try am my village go get new masquerade for December."

@life said:

"This is the real way to know a beautiful lady (you are absolutely beautiful)."

@asomba_x said:

"If una don buy plenty human hair, una go kon dey use Barbing hair dey deceive people wey no get one human hair."

@coco said:

"This is called when you're fine you're fine abeg!!"

@edisonpeterson1 said:

"I don't even know what you are doing with that hair when you know that beautiful with out it."

@maryannpeter1@mprestige said:

"Trust me u look absolutely pretty."

Beautiful lady in a black gown

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @joladeanimashaun, who recently concluded the defence of her project work at Afe Babalola University, made a video of how she posed with the project.

While in front of her school building, the lady was directed by her photographer to lift her project before the shots. The lady wore a beautiful gown that fitted her body shape.

Man gives lady love note

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @mjrplusofficial, who makes videos about giving strangers sweet love notes, did one involving a lady who was with her mother in a supermarket.

Despite the lady's mother being so close, the man stretched his fist towards the lady with a note locked in his palm. The lady was so curious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng