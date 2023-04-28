A young man made a short emotional speech on his wedding day as he revealed he wanted his bride to be his all as he had no mother or father

The man's bride was teary when she heard the depth of her husband's love for her and the pedestal he placed her on

Many people who watched the couple's videos were more focused on how the bride's gown was designed

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short video of a man making an emotional confession to his bride on their wedding day has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the presence of his guests, the man said he had no father and mother, and he wanted his wife to be his all. After confessing a clip shared by @thekingemzy, he put a ring on her finger.

The bride's gown took attention from the groom's speech. Photo source: @thekingemzy

Source: UGC

Beautiful bride's gown

His moving speech got many people emotional. However, some were more concerned about the bride's dress. TikTok users were not too impressed with her corset style and had questions for the designer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another video of the couple, the lady bride made some cool dance moves in her beautiful gown and stirred more reactions.

Watch the first video below:

The video has gathered over 2500 comments and more than 46,000 likes. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Special Clemmy said:

"Design leave that space make the husband jump enter."

RBaby said:

"The designer did no good ah."

Haija Inna said:

"Designer eyy bride paid u for corset oooo not baby carrier,nah u menners dey spoil people work."

inemrclothing1 said:

"The designer has succeeded in taking the emotional part of the groom’s speech away.my fellow designer why."

Sherry Coco Vanilla said:

"U see this is wat I don’t lyk which designer did this?"

Queenie said:

"But why are you all focusing on the brides attire and not let commenting on the groom's wonderful talk?"

A beautiful lady in a stunning dress prepares food on her wedding day

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 22-second TikTok video showed a beautiful bride preparing food on her traditional wedding day.

The video that captured the exciting moment was posted on TikTok by @kingkayo720, the wedding photographer.

The bride was taken to the fireplace in the presence of all who were in attendance at the traditional wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng