A man became an overnight celebrity after he chomped down a monstrous meal fit for a family in one sitting

The TikTok sensation amused netizens who comically stated he must have defected from infamous fast-to-death cult leader Paul Mackenzie's ministry

In March, a Kenyan man emerged victorious in an eating competition after he finished a 2-kilogramme plateful of ugali (Maize meal) in 35 minutes

A man has bewildered netizens with his display of gastronomic glory.

Stevek028eats bewildered netizens after sharing a video of himself eating nine boiled eggs, 15 sausages, spaghetti and raw onion in one sitting. Photo: Stevek028eats.

Monstrous meal

The TikTok user, identified as Stevek028eats, shattered all expectations by devouring a monstrous meal consisting of 9 boiled eggs, 15 sausages and chicken drumsticks.

To spice up his meal, the man chewed a raw onion as he recorded himself on the social media app.

His enormous meal also included cooked spinach leaves and spaghetti that he skillfully ate using chopsticks.

The internet is ablaze with reactions to the video, with viewers stunned at Stevek028eats' insatiable appetite and ability to put away such a ridiculous amount of food in one sitting.

See the video below:

See reactions in the comments compiled below:

scara wrote:

"Wewe ni wale mmetolewa kwa Mackenzie."

Masked_Prince wrote:

"Waah, I'm thinking of Mackenzie asking us to fast."

Camila A wrote:

"Wee huyu anameza sausages kama capsules." (He's swallowing the sausages like capsules)

Jamasawa Odhiambo wrote:

"Why the raw onion?"

Lady Nk. wrote:

"Now go marry hummzy mukbang."

ayana mwati wrote:

"Mackenzie's followers watching."

navone wrote:

"He ate that onion like it's an apple."

