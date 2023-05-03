A young Nigerian has put a big smile on the face of a 60-year-old man who stole noodles to feed himself

The old man with no kid or wife promised never to steal again when he saw that people contributed over R42 000 to him

The man's video got many people emotional on TiTok as they thanked the young man for changing his life

A 60-year-old man, Moshood, caught stealing a carton of noodles and beaten, has had his life changed for the better.

In a video interview with Akin Abolade, Moshood said he stole because he was hungry. When he stated that he had been caught stealing twice, a family member interjected and said he had stolen several times.

The man was so surprised when he realised he was now a millionaire. Photo source: @mrlilgaga

Old man becomes a millionaire

The family member added that it seemed that he liked stealing without any reason. His interviewer asked if he had a wife and children at his age, and he said God was yet to provide.

As a way to help his life, Akin said that people contributed the sum of R42 000 to him through his TikTok page. Seconds later, he showed the man the money he now also has.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Tytylope0 said:

"When I watch the previous video its really hurt,cuz why dem go beat this old man cuz of noodles , noodles of how much."

gabrieldozie95 said:

"God bless every giver out there."

Fatimah Adekemi said:

"Thanks to everyone that contributed to the money may God bless you all."

Shikemmy said:

"For someone to steal noodles nah hungry dey catch him just treat person nice sometimes and hear them out first."

ganiyusugar said:

"God thank u for showing mercy to dis man i pray he will not go back dere if is attack frm evils people God will also safe him frm evil also I pity him."

shalewaokunuga said:

"Am crying like is to hurt eee."

user6561811302667 said:

"God bless you bro more grace."

