A very chubby lady got many hooked on her performance as she danced like someone with a smaller body frame

The lady coordinated her moves in such a way that left many wondering how she did some of her reverses

Most of the TikTokers in her comment section said they could only compete with the lady in their imagination

A video of a plus-size lady making cool moves like a robot with her body has stirred massive reactions online.

At the start of the clip shared by @stanceelements, the lady went into her dance performance as if she were a robot. Many people were surprised by the way she moved.

People said that they watched her video many times. Photo source: @stanceelements

Source: TikTok

Lady amazes many with her dance moves

Despite her chubby physique, the lady moved around the dance floor with great agility. She demonstrated cool flexibility like her body was boneless.

She held her audience spellbound. They could not stop screaming in delight. The way she ended her performance had many howling for more.

Watch the video below:

The video already has over 2300 comments with more than 160,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

MWEBI said:

"I always dance with these moves everytime i go to the Clubs in my Dreams."

AnnetteAmooti! said:

"She is smoooooooooooth."

ROSETTEK3 said:

"NEVER JUDGE A BOOK DUE TO IT'S COVER."

judithtwinomugis5 said:

"Am slim and I can't do those move."

Nurse NK11:11 said:

"A dancer is always a dancer,so amazing, keep it up."

POM said:

"I’m slim and I can’t even carry my body God."

Florence1460 said:

"I watch like 10 times. I'm sorry."

ruta said:

"She is the best regardless of her size."

nakkazzirose said:

"She is fit and has the vibe. Go go gal."

Vickywine Heartb said:

"The way how I feel like am the one dancing only God knows."

YUMMY said:

"I love the way she is flexible."

D Golden Lady said:

"This is massive meeeeen I love dis."

Makena M said:

"Am exactly doing the same thing in my world of imagination .. just perfect."

Source: Legit.ng