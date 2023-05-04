A talented kid has shown himself to be a good human beatbox as he recreated CJ's Whoopty beats

Delivering the beats as if he was a computer, the boy's switches between different sounds got many praising him

Among those who were wowed by his performance were social media users who wanted to help him

A creative boy has stirred massive reactions after using his voice to mimic popular beats in CJ's Whoopty song.

People who watched his video were wowed. One would almost not believe the boy was the one making the beats in the clip until he paused and switched sounds.

Boy reproduced Whoopty's beats

The boy's facial expression showed how he must have stretched his vocal cord to strike the right tunes.

Social media commented on his video, which was reshared by @nwe massively. They said that the kid must be a music lover. Others added that he deserved new headphones for his performance.

Watch his video below:

When writing this report, the video gathered over 500 comments and more than 40,000 likes.

See reactions below:

@fatherloyal sad:

"Why are u running the final part! He’s so talented."

@hello_gorgeousss said:

"Clearly he loves music! I’d love to buy him a new set of headphone!!!!!! This was dope!"

@roscoedave509 said:

"Get him new headphones."

@christian_ngappou said:

"Bro has mastered the breathing technique."

@_masaiman said:

"Rare talent right here."

@murda_aka_lilchris said:

"Long as he dont never smoke or drink he good."

@sixthsavior said:

"So fire kid is amazing."

@poleassassin_ said:

"I wanna get him some new head phones he deserves it."

@co.ok3250 said:

"That was cool..At first I thought he was about to stutter really bad. Still not sure!"

