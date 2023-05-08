Beautiful Lady Turns Heads at Church, Video of Man Staring at Her Goes Viral: “He Must Be Crushing on You”
- A young Nigerian lady has captured the moment a man could not stop looking at her as she walked out of a church
- The man who was so amazed by the lady's gracious catwalk smiled as he focused his eyes on her
- TikTokers thronged the lady's comment section, saying her beauty made the young man lose control
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A beautiful Nigerian lady on TikTok, @mhizbecky213, got many people talking when she made a video showing the moment she walked out of a church.
With well-tailored trousers and a multicoloured long-sleeved shirt, the lady walked with elegance and grace as she flipped her hair like a model.
Lady walks like a model
As the lady stepped out with a confident gait, her camera caught the young man looking at her and amazed by her beauty.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Many people who reacted to her video said she really seized the young man's attention with her shape.
Watch the video below:
At the time of this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 15,000 likes.
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
Cynthia Itohan said:
"That guy is lost in the beauty he is seeing."
Vee said:
"The gentle man thought. His smile is everything.. Please don't let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your future husband."
The lady replied:
"Lol my boyfriend is my future husband."
Pius forever said:
"Who notice is because of this guy the video go viral. the smile everyone is on him."
Fave4416 said:
"The guy behind is gone."
special said:
"I love the gentle man's looks."
LensQuin_photos asked:
"The guy can be mine if he's not yours, hope you don't mind?"
chidi Charles said:
"Brother Bernard at the back.... shuuuuu."
Joyce said:
"Dat guy must be crushing on you."
SONIALUV said:
"Awwwwn the guy at the back I think he's crushing on you sis."
Milade said:
"That man is amazing, his smile says a lot."
Beautiful lady gets her lace wig snatched while partying in Hatfield: "At least you still have the frontal"
In another story, Briefly News reported that one fine babe was left defeated and traumatised after a large part of her stunning wig was snatched from her head at a party.
TikTokker @sandeempazi21 left netizens gobsmacked after sharing footage of how her wig was taken from her while out and about in Hatfield, Pretoria.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng