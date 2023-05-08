Global site navigation

Beautiful Lady Turns Heads at Church, Video of Man Staring at Her Goes Viral: “He Must Be Crushing on You”
Africa

Beautiful Lady Turns Heads at Church, Video of Man Staring at Her Goes Viral: “He Must Be Crushing on You”

by  Kelly Lippke Hilary Sekgota
  • A young Nigerian lady has captured the moment a man could not stop looking at her as she walked out of a church
  • The man who was so amazed by the lady's gracious catwalk smiled as he focused his eyes on her
  • TikTokers thronged the lady's comment section, saying her beauty made the young man lose control

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A beautiful Nigerian lady on TikTok, @mhizbecky213, got many people talking when she made a video showing the moment she walked out of a church.

With well-tailored trousers and a multicoloured long-sleeved shirt, the lady walked with elegance and grace as she flipped her hair like a model.

Beautiful church lady/man admired lady's beauty.
The lady flipped her hair as she confidently catwalked. Photo source: @mhizbecky213
Source: UGC

Lady walks like a model

As the lady stepped out with a confident gait, her camera caught the young man looking at her and amazed by her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many people who reacted to her video said she really seized the young man's attention with her shape.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 15,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Cynthia Itohan said:

"That guy is lost in the beauty he is seeing."

Vee said:

"The gentle man thought. His smile is everything.. Please don't let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your future husband."

The lady replied:

"Lol my boyfriend is my future husband."

Pius forever said:

"Who notice is because of this guy the video go viral. the smile everyone is on him."

Fave4416 said:

"The guy behind is gone."

special said:
"I love the gentle man's looks."

LensQuin_photos asked:

"The guy can be mine if he's not yours, hope you don't mind?"

chidi Charles said:

"Brother Bernard at the back.... shuuuuu."

Joyce said:

"Dat guy must be crushing on you."

SONIALUV said:

"Awwwwn the guy at the back I think he's crushing on you sis."

Milade said:

"That man is amazing, his smile says a lot."

Beautiful lady gets her lace wig snatched while partying in Hatfield: "At least you still have the frontal"

In another story, Briefly News reported that one fine babe was left defeated and traumatised after a large part of her stunning wig was snatched from her head at a party.

TikTokker @sandeempazi21 left netizens gobsmacked after sharing footage of how her wig was taken from her while out and about in Hatfield, Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel