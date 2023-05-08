A man paying more than R79 927 for a 2-bedroom house in Lekki said the cost of electricity in the house was much

The young Nigerian was praised for how neatness when he showed people the interior of the apartment

People who heard that the rented apartment did not have water said they could never rent such a house

A young Nigerian man's rent in Lagos state has become a topic for discussion on TikTok as he spoke about it in a video with Wales Morgan.

The man revealed that he pays over R79 927 for his two-bedroom apartment in the Lekki area of the state. He gave a brief tour of the apartment in the TikTok clip.

The man gave a tour of the house, revealing it does not have running water. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Apartment with cool interior

His parlour is well-arranged and tastefully furnished. The man set up a mini studio in a place meant to be his dining space.

A section of the house has a rack with all his caps and shoes. The man said he hates having to buy water from tankers as the apartment does not have running water. He said his cost of electricity is also high.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Arems.dev said:

"Come to Abuja and live a good life with year R79k."

user9691964418302 said:

"R79k house with no water is not for me."

lord Micky said:

"It isn't worth it."

ezechichika said:

"The guy they enter my eye ooh."

user1325343150354 said:

"Come enugu add small money you go get 4 Bedroom duplex."

godsonhair said:

"For 2m I no get 24/7 water e no go better for the landlord."

Hair by vick said:

"The house is nice but definitely not R79k. It doesn’t seem worth it."

Mimi said:

"This house can’t be R79k."

Uzodinma chidinma said:

"Tell that man that you have seen a wife for him, I like that guy."

Debby Peter said:

"N2m u no blind house."

nkeirukacamelia said:

"Clean and will organised guy."

