A video making the rounds on social media captures an elderly woman showcasing her dance moves

In the trending video, the beautiful woman danced with so much energy, and her facial expressions made the clip go viral

Netizens who came across the clip shared via Instagram wondered how she learnt such incredible moves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A captivating video of an elderly Nigerian woman dancing in public has caught the attention of netizens.

In the viral video shared by @mpashogram, the woman wore a white gown and danced with zeal and enthusiasm.

Old woman dances boldly in public. Photo credit: @mpashogram

Source: UGC

She was spotted whining her waist and exhibiting other stunning moves like a vibrant adolescent.

Social media users were in awe of her strength and didn't hesitate to air their views via the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Social media reactions

Dutchess.noella said:

"Kindly stop servingweed cookies and cakes in events."

Flo_gathoni_chela reacted:

"Thank God she had the kebaika inside otherwise we would have seen what we would have never recovered from."

Tessthebossbabe remarked:

"This is not happiness, it’s “hornyness."

Blesh.7 stated:

"Imagine your mother dancing like that."

Geolay_otieno noted:

"Whoever gave that grandma Coke Zero must be jailed for 2 weeks."

Jamaicanpineappletv said:

"Love it I care zero what most of these ppl commenting that its sexual, that's ur perception leave the lady to live."

Felloh_029 added:

"Bringing villagers to city weddings is a wrap maaaan, this is f^cked."

Kui.kimani asked:

"How is her happiness so sexual?"

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman dances in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful elderly woman could not hold back her emotions after receiving a cash gift from kind-hearted Nigerians.

Days ago, she danced with a young man on the streets, and her video went viral on social media. Several Nigerians who watched the video online said they loved the woman's spirit and would love to donate money for her.

Money was finally raised for her, and Brytiwundu, who shared the video online, said it summed up to a whooping N317k. Not only that, another kind-hearted person offered her a cheque for N1 million. A heartwarming video shows the moment Bryt presented her with all the money raised, and she was so emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng