A lady who had just graduated from the university returned home to celebrate with her mother in a sweet way

Immediately after the graduation ceremony, the lady removed her gown and gave it to her mother to wear

The video of mum and daughter touched many hearts, as netizens congratulated the graduating student

A lady returned home after graduating from school and honoured her mother in a lovely way.

In a video posted on Tiktok by @zeenclaire11, the graduate had her mother put on her graduation gown.

The lady had her mother wear her graduation gown as a mark of honour. Photo credit: TikTok/@zeenclaire11.

It was such an emotional and breathtaking moment filled with pride and joy as mother and daughter posed for the camera with bright smiles.

Lady honours her mother after finishing school

As she put the gown on her mother, the elderly lady watched without saying anything. A lovely smile was seen on the mother's face as she enjoyed the honour she was getting.

The video has melted the hearts of many people who have seen it on TikTok. They immediately took to the comment section to congratulate the lady.

Many more people praised her for honouring her mother the way she did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

