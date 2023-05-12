Photos of a handsome young boy with black marks on his face were posted on Facebook

The black patches on the boy's face gave him a unique look that differentiates him from other children

Facebook users who have seen the boy's photos immediately took to the comment section to pour accolades on him

A young boy with exceptionally unique skin went viral after his photos emerged on Facebook.

The boy's photos were posted on the platform by The Tribe, and it immediately caught the attention of many people.

A lot of people admire the boy who looks very handsome. Photo credit: Facebook/The tribe.

Black marks on boy's face make him popular

From the photos, one could see that the boy had one very big mark which ran from his nose down to his right cheek. There were other ones on his lower and upper lips.

Also, the mark could be seen on his forehead and jaws. Apart from the larger ones, there were smaller patches like spots all over his face.

The boy looked so handsome, and this did not escape the notice of Facebook users who took to the comment section to admire the kid.

The boy's name was not disclosed, but he has become popular on Facebook.

Reactions from Facebook users

Florence Shepherd said:

"He is a handsome little boy; even though he was born different, God loves everyone."

Claire Rogers commented:

"He is a very handsome young man."

Jasong Sanyang Koringbaa said:

"Not born different, but unique and we all have our uniqueness."

Marisa Ofosu commented:

"I'm also born different with this same condition on my face and it is not easy to deal with when you go outside how some people look at me. But we are still beautiful. Enjoy your life son."

Man with white patches on his body passes gene to his baby, video goes viral “She is your photocopy”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video shows a man and his newborn baby who looks exactly like him in bodily appearance.

In the video posted by @michelhlonmeti, it could be seen that the man has some white marks (vitiligo) on his body, and his daughter came out with the same marks.

