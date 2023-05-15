Jim Nduruchi gifted his loving mother, Janet Nangekhe Wanyama, a black, fuel-guzzling Mercedes Benz on Mother's Day

The thankful man shared his mother did menial jobs to provide for the family, and she was an avid devout Christian who prayed for her sons

The man from Bungoma said he wished his father would have been alive to enjoy the lovely gifts but promised his mother to give her a double portion for her and her late husband

A man was not left behind, as many celebrated their mums on Mother's Day in diverse ways.

Bungoma man Jim Nduruchi presents anMercedes Benz gift to mum. Photo: Jim Nduruchi.

The grateful man from Bungoma County expressed his unwavering love and appreciation to his mother with a lovely and luxurious gift.

Jim Nduruchi proudly showed off the car she gifted her mother, a brand new Mercedes Benz, to celebrate her on Mother's Day.

Losing 10 amazing, intelligent sons and daughters

He could not keep calm as he paraded the amazing gift online, penning a heartwarming message to his loving and caring mum, reminiscing sweet memories.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my momma, Janet Nangekhe Wanyama, who was blessed with a Mercedes Benz as a small gesture of thank you for raising me. Mum, you did menial jobs in people’s farms to feed us. You lost 10 more amazing, beautiful, intelligent sons and daughters than me. There was every reason for you to run away, but you remained," part of his post read.

Thankful man praises prayeful mum in heartwarming post

He noted what a prayerful and devout woman she was to the things of God, as she always prayed for her kids.

"You always prayed so long. I dozed off and woke up and heard you still praying. It was as though God was in the room with us. And oh, you sang, momma . And at every altar call, you knelt to receive Christ again and again and again. You were repenting on my behalf. Above all, you were so giving - giving out of your nothingness, and thereby taught me love and faith," he added.

Promise from son to a mother

Nduruchi pointed out his dad was dead, and he wished he would have been alive to share in the happiness of the gifts.

"I wished to have papa around, but the Lord took him home before he could enjoy these things. Please do enjoy them with humility and thanksgiving also on his behalf. You, therefore, get double - for you and him. And as long as I’m still here if the Lord keeps me alive, I will make you happy and a proud mother," he wrote.

Tokodi's message to his mum

In the same line, Pascal Tokodi celebrated his mum in a heartwarming Mother's Day post.

The popular actor shared a beautiful snap on his Instagram, capturing the tight bond between him and his mother.

The TV star's fans could not help but notice Tokodi's mother's striking resemblance to her granddaughter Jasmine.

