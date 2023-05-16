A group of happy pregnant women sang in a lively voice as they showered praises on their husbands

The expecting mothers danced and appreciated their husbands' efforts in making them pregnant

Many TikTokers found the viral video quite funny, as some picked out the most lively women in the crowd

A group of Nigerian women at a health centre danced as they sang the praise of their husbands in front of officials.

Using the table in front of them as drums, they all, in a chorus, praised their husbands for impregnating them. The song, which was in Yoruba, went:

"Help me hail my husband, my wonderful husband who gave me this pregnancy."

The pregnant women praised their husbands. Photo source: @agbeke242

Pregnant women making sweet music spark reactions

Another song they sang in the clip shared by @agbeke242 praised themselves for being available to carry the pregnancy their husbands intended.

Their video has generated massive reactions online. Many people in the comment section said they loved how the pregnant women were making themselves happy.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

xteeddon said:

"You shall all deliver safely like Hebrew women ijn."

i.p.a.d.e.o.l.a said:

"It seems the woman on green collects pregnancy allowance o. She's energetic too."

user8245118418761 said:

"I will also sing this song in Jesus name amen."

Rufai Motunrayo said:

"Check out their noses, pregnancy humbled them, wish you all safe delivery."

feyisayoesti said:

"The woman in green, where did she get her own strength, I wish the safe delivery."

yemi omotosho said:

"That woman in green is a vibe creator."

toianoberiko said:

"God bless this midwife good composer and all the pregnant women there."

odigieprecious21 said:

"And I’m just laughing and imagining at the same time."

user9801543098045 said:

"Nah this song go make you know the responsible husband abi I lie ni?"

Wole Anifowoshe278 said:

"A little bit of excercise. The singer and the drummer una well done. May you all delivered safely."

