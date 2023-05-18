A man who is very much concerned about the number of uncompleted buildings around showed people an affordable one-bedroom house

The man said building small as a first house owner gives one the opportunity to become a landlord with ease

People who loved his idea of a one-bedroom house asked him the total cost of having the one he showed in a video

A young man has given a tour of a one-bedroom apartment built on a vast expanse of land in a video.

The man (@e.senaya) argued that it is important for people to build tiny houses so that they can finish on time. He advised that the house can be converted into a boy's quarter whenever the owner builds a bigger one.

The video of the house raised many questions. Photo source: @e.senaya

Small house with great furnishing

The man showed a small house at a window level and another in a spacious, fenced compound. A part of the video captured a finished one-room apartment and its lovely veranda.

The house has cute POP installed with a bathroom well done. He added that whoever wants to follow the model of the house can do without expensive POP and decor in theirs to save money.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Kelvin Browny said:

"You are the most brilliant person on earth right now waoooo."

Ocanpat klodin said:

"Thank you dear for your advice."

Lass said:

"The idea is great but the price is too much for one bedroom."

Kojo Poku967 said:

"I think this right here needs to be pushed. This your initiative looks lucrative. Well done sir."

mackadconsult said:

"I will love to have the house plan."

Kidi Vee said:

"Please dear can you give the total costs? I mean the ultimate cost."

Rodgersb0 said:

"This is great, have always wanted to have my small house while building my dream house for years. Please, kindly share me the plan."

Deon said:

"Very brilliant but come to think of it, wouldn’t the cost fencing make it two bed room?"

Adepa said:

"Well it is but it a way of protecting ur land from any drama dear."

Lady builds fine one-room apartment

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady, @kakokaondjafa, shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

Woman packs into uncompleted house

In other news, a woman, @shantellebelle, who was so determined to become a landlord, packed into her building despite it being uncompleted.

The woman showed the bed she put in the centre of the house to sleep in. She stated she just had to sleep in it like that.

