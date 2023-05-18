A Nigerian lady who just gave birth to a set of twins has shared a video that captured them on the bed

The lady attended to the kids as she expressed how God had been good to her by giving her twins

Women who thronged her comment section congratulated her, while some "tapped" into the same blessings of having twins

A Nigerian mother rejoiced as she finally gave birth to her twin babies. She placed the newborns on the bed in their cute clothes.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she (@1abiagoddess) was seen on the bed as she attended to the twins in turns. The new mother appreciated God for having twins.

People congratulated the new mother online. Photo source: @1abiagoddess

Beautiful mother and twins

People took to her comment section to congratulate her on the safe delivery. A look at her TikTok page brought up videos that document her pregnancy journey.

In one of the clips, she danced with her very protruding belly. Many people also wished to have a set of twins.

Watch her babies' video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ella said:

"Congratulations I claim this blessing in Jesus mighty name Amen."

namugenyidiana822 said:

"God bless me with twin girls too."

pascalbecky said:

"Congratulations I tap from you."

user5378983312034 said:

"Big congratulations I tap from your blessings in Jesus mighty name big Amen."

ajokeadesunday said:

"God is grate congratulation dear."

chinonye said:

"Congratulations. I claim it in Jesus name amen."

Oluwadabira said:

"Congratulations i tap into this Blessings in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Gielian said:

"I tap from this blessing in Jesus name."

user827980080116 said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings."

user165541955378 said:

"Congratulations i tap from this testimony Amen."

Abike herself said:

"Congratulations so cute. GOD BLESS YOU."

Pecan_couturee said:

"I’ve been praying to have twins since I was 16 when I get married…congratulations ma."

@juligentle2 said:

"Congratulation dear I tap from ur blessing."

Maami chinko said:

"Congratulations. I double tap from your blessings."

