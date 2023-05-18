A young Nigerian man said upgrading one's car is better than buying a new one because it would save money

The man shared a video of a 2002 G-Wagon that was upgraded to a Brabus model with "B" in its bumper

Nigerians in his comment section wanted to know if their old cars could also be upgraded to better models

A young Nigerian man into car upgrades has made a video showing a 2002 G Wagon he upgraded into a Brabus.

He warned people against selling their old cars because vehicles are now expensive. He added that despite how old the G Wagon is, it still goes for millions of naira.

The car specialist upgraded a G Wagon to Brabus. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Source: TikTok

G Wagon upgraded to Brabus

The man (@juniorifeanyi857) said upgrading a vehicle instead of selling it to buy a new one is way better. After upgrading the G Wagon, many saw the Brabus logo on its bumper.

People in his video's comment section agreed with him about the present high value of cars in the market.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

user8768712109810 asked:

"Plz can you upgrade 2007 honda pilot?"

He replied:

"No sir."

Balogun Kolawole R asked:

"What can you upgrade Big Daddy to?"

jamesamos161 said:

"I agree with you 100%."

David Eze said:

"And is still going up."

kevinslat said:

"Can you upgrade my 2008 infinity fx 35?"

BEBEX global company said:

"You’re doing well my boy."

dockyards asked:

"What is the cost of upgrade of this?"

Man and his clean 1999 Mercedes Benz

A Nigerian man, @realibraheem6, showed off his 1999 Mercedes-Benz W202 in a video and was so proud of the ride.

The car looked spotless. A TikTok clip of the ride, which has gone viral, showed that some exterior care had been carried out on the car. Its rims looked classy.

Benz ML350 2008 upgraded to 2013 model

In other news, a TikTok account (@ckautos) showed the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.

According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.

Source: Legit.ng