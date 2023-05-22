A bride's sister who was wearing hip pad danced so much that she did not mind who was looking at her dressing

The bride opened her mouth in surprise as people gathered around to watch the lady's performance

Many people who watched her video online said the lady should not have worn a hip pad

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A viral video on TikTok showed how a bride's sister seized all attention at a wedding ceremony.

Dancing to Davido's Electricity, the lady showed off many popular hand and leg moves. As she danced, people hyped her.

People said that the hip pads did her badly. Photo source: @iam_hayford

Source: UGC

Lady in hip pads

Just when people thought she was about to go to her seat, the lady shook her shoulders in an energetic way, and guests screamed for more. Her hip pad showed as she danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At the beginning of the video shared by @iam_hayford, the lady adjusted and removed her sunshade to dance well. TikTokers said the hip pad almost ruined her performance.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below

Emotional Toyz said:

"This soo beautiful but the hip pad did her bad."

Emefa said:

"The bride ️is even surprised."

Akosua Arthur said:

"The bride is shockprised."

Harriet Atuiah said:

"It is the hip for me."

Mia Mamsabea said:

"Bet she was soo overjoyed she forgot for a second … but the energy overshadowed."

EveEvelin Nana Owusu said:

"Good dancer but next time wear silicone pad feel well advised."

Akua said:

"The way the bride is looking at her."

MamahRash said:

"The look on the bride face."

phoebedamilola288 said:

"The bride was wowed."

DeeSena said:

"She had all this planned yet she go wear hip pad she killed it tho."

ohe_maa02 said:

"The hip pads are hip padding."

Lady in white outfit dances

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after she made cool moves that got many people praising her energy.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady said that although she has spent so much time abroad, she is still Igbo.

Mzansi woman squats to do ‘Bhebha’ challenge in shorts, Mzansi has bone to pick with horrible cameraman

In other news, a Bacardi dance-inspired dance challenge is taking TikTok by storm. The Bhebha challenge had this young lady showing off her skills.

People have been going crazy over the challenge and are always eager to give reviews when others participate. The video shows the young lady's impressive dance moves, but the cameraman fumbled the bag.

A video by @barbiiestallion shows the creator participating in one of the latest dance challenges. In the video of the lady moving her waist, the camera slowly zoomed in on her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng