A security man grabbed the attention of eyeballs with his show-stopping dance moves at a gathering of adults

He jumps to the beat and, at one point, moves forward to dance with strong intensity and excitement in a video

His eye-catching TikTok video earned over 330,000 views and a plethora of comments from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A security man won over the hearts of fans with his jaw-dropping dance moves at a gathering of adults, and the video has emerged on social media.

He was filmed sporting his working attire while performing with energy like a professional dancer.

Security man dances with energy

The footage shows the man wearing long white sleeves with their hands folded. He jammed enthusiastically to a vibey song.

Security man with super energy shows off dance moves in video. Photo credit: laladzy.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The footage shows him bouncing to the beat, and at one point, he moves forward to dance with intense energy.

Ghanaian professional dancer Nana Afriyie on TikTok posted the footage, which attracted more than 330,000 views.

The clip, which made a hit on TikTok, received tons of reactions and comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

Kay black commented:

"This guy is in the wrong profession."

Ruth_Amartey99 said:

"Who else smiled like a mumu ."

Ak Chase24 posted:

"Everybody in Ghana can dance; the question is how good."

Pleasure_drip_gh said:

"I pray he doesn’t lose his job."

Edinam Bryt reacted:

"And the girlfriend will think he is somewhere with some other girl oooo."

DJ_Asem said:

"This guy was supposed to be a professional dancer but turned into a Security due to economic hardship."

Donpablo377 commented:

"When you are a dancer, but the economy changes your profession."

Greatness reacted:

"This is why I love Nigeria. I hope you are from Nigeria. Your life will just change right from this place, Ghanaian; please try to support the upcoming ."

Ascornaroniel3 commented:

"Who also smiles while watching ❤️❤️."

Ernestina Serwaa Asante posted:

"I hope you gave him some coins to boost his morale ."

Kng Perry posted:

"Cameraman report to my office to discuss your danger allowance incentives."

QUEEN _ZEEPHA❤️ said:

"That's Boateng; he works at Afrikiko ."

Dbee.god commented:

"Which place is this? I want to go see him dance ."

IllyBoy posted:

"Not me shouting at the DJ not to change the song ."

Nana Afriyie · Creator said:

"Ikr Dj wan kill vibe."

Guggisberg posted:

"I love his switch."

Oduwahgabriel78 commented:

"Work and happiness."

Mallexlasbery said:

"Please make dey no give him sack letter ooh!"

️Nana Kwame️ commented:

"If am the boss, I will never pay this guy ."

Engen employees join Myztro Ah Ah dance challenge, TikTok dance to amapiano banger is a hit

In other news, Briefly News reported that Engen employees were a hit on TikTok viral after they danced together. The guys in the video looked happy as they took part in dancing to a popular song by Myztro.

People were entertained as they watched the Engen garage petrol attendants do the most. Peeps sang the men's praises for being some of the best service workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh