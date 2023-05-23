Global site navigation

Curvy Bridesmaids in Gowns Dance at Wedding, Guests Observe Them
Africa

Curvy Bridesmaids in Gowns Dance at Wedding, Guests Observe Them

by  Kelly Lippke Lebogang Mashego
  • A short video showing ladies in the same outfits dancing during a wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions
  • As the ladies danced with much passion, some guests could not stop looking at them in utter surprise
  • Many people who thronged their comment section had mixed reactions, with some wondering the country the ladies were from

A group of bridesmaids surprised wedding guests with their moves. In their matching outfits, the ladies danced with great speed and energy.

While they were dancing, a group member adjusted the top of her gown without breaking the group's choreography.

Pretty bridesmaid/Ladies danced hard.
The ladies surprised wedding guests with their energy. Photo source: @kktproductions
Guests express shock as beautiful ladies dance

A man standing by the aisle looked at the ladies in shock. A woman at the far back shot the ladies a surprised and disgusted look.

One of the dancers in the clip shared by @kktproductions was barefooted, so she could dance well.

Watch the video below:

Video of bridesmaids dancing stirs mixed feelings

TikTokers in the video's comment section debated the country the ladies were from.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

DK said:

"The aunties are not impressed."

1nam said:

"The one dancing hard can’t be Congolese."

E_M said:

"Why is French tiktok saying it's UK this is literally in America. UK don't dance like that."

Naeking said:

"@luv I already know ur wedding is going to be lit."

Angel said:

"What sound is this?"

KRAY said:

"Wedding or night club!"

OLG

"Crazy to dance like that."

CJ said:

"But orrhhh it's serious messy what is this trap there?"

Zayna said:

"Had to do some chasing steps directly in real life!"

Kely said:

"Until she took off the shoes."

OT said:

"The choice of music beats me up and their dance too."

Nigerian lady in black top does legwork

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a curvy Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after she danced to a trending Elon Musk Boys song.

Dressed in a crop top, the lady displayed very fast legwork. She also asked people to rate her dance moves.

Lady dances and lifts her leg up

In other news, a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @arikegold857, got many people's attention when she danced with great energy to a Tee Dollar's sound.

Dressed in a tight-fitting skirt, the lady moved her body well despite her size. Her flexibility wowed many.

