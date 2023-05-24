A video of a bride walking down the aisle in a daring mini-dress has gone viral on social media

The bride, identified as Jackie, was accompanied by her clergyman father and mum, who sported traditional ensembles

The video of her dress has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people condemning the length

A video capturing a Nigerian bride, Jackie, confidently striding down the aisle in a mini-dress wedding ensemble while being lovingly supported by her parents has taken the internet by storm.

The video quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and sparking intense discussions among netizens, especially as the bride's father is a man of God.

The bride with her parents Credit: @rev_yemi

The proud dad, identified as Canon Yemi Adedeji, shared footage from the special day and expressed joy in his captions.

The bride's unconventional choice to wear a mini dress instead of a traditional wedding gown challenged societal norms and sparked mixed reactions.

While some praised her boldness and individuality, others criticised the departure from traditional wedding attire, leading to passionate debates online.

Check out one video below:

Mixed reactions trail bride's mini dress wedding look

@fabrics_by_arinola:

"Civilization has made some parent to lose it. There’s nothing greater like showing your kids how you looked when your parent walk you down the aisle in a classy and beautiful dress. #my opinion#"

@samantha_vee__:

"It’s giving tr*shy no offense ‍♀️it’s your wedding day and you should go all out looking like a goddess not a h**ker running home from a one night stand. No offense again this dress is not giving. I’d be more comfortable if it was slightly above knee length, but this is giving ghetto. If my daughter dressed this way best believe I won’t be attending."

@i_weardalika:

"Which kind wedding gown be this? Ei no cover nyash ei no cover breast. And you dey do one two steps. You pple are stressinggggg us."

@nancydione:

"Maybe she shoulda just walked naked. My own how did her parents allow this? Can never be me as a parent u gon go change."

@emiliamacheals_:

"This is not a wedding dress to me. If her parents think this was so cool, why are they properly dressed. Now I'm wondering which church allowed this in their sanctuary?"

@pritiremmy_therealtor:

"It’s her day, she can do whatever she feels like and I love her parent respected her decision."

@tlotxo:

"While the parents are fully covered, giving away their daughter half naked. She should have worn a black dress."

@adaobi_ogwuazor:

"How will someone wear this for their wedding? See how her parents are proud to walk her down the aisles in that dress. Some things shouldn't be condoned."

@gabbirouxx:

"Pleaseeee who is the bride?!?!? I love it maybe not for my church wedding, but YASSSS for an after party dress."

