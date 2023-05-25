An interracial couple exchanged vows in outfits with partially matching colours and capped the ceremony with a luxurious reception

The newlyweds brought positive vibes to their reception, where the bride and bridesmaids were filmed dancing

The duo's video, shared by Facebook user Okokobioko, gained views and captured the hearts of netizens

An interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed the ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The pretty bride donned a white gown with sparkling pearls and a coordinating veil held by a tiara. She added matching earrings to complete the look.

Interracial couple brings joy to their lavish reception

The groom complemented the bride's ensemble with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers in a video seen by Ghana's leading news site YEN.com.gh on Okokobioko.

A couple weds in a beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: Okokobioko.

Source: UGC

Interracial couple enjoys themselves at their reception

The couple wore the outfits for the ceremony and reception, where they posed for videos and photos alone and with their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

The newlyweds brought joy to their reception, and the groomsmen and bridesmaids matched their energy. The pair hosted a wedding that went well without a glitch and enjoyed the lavish reception.

Netizens have congratulated the pair after a video of their wedding and opulent reception surfaced.

Watch the footage below:

See reactions below:

@Okokobioko commented:

"The decor is so beautiful."

@Ajenifuja Blessing said:

"It has to be Richer and Richer."

@Dalbir Kaur wrote:

"Congratulations."

Source: YEN.com.gh