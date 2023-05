A man named David Sakayo Kaluhana from Malava with 15 wives has explained that he was too smart to handle one wife

The 63-year-old father of 107 kids said that he has made sure that his wives are not jealous of each other by keeping his routine a mystery

When Briefly News visited his home, his wives whose houses are spread out in the village, came in one by one to share their experiences in the marriage

A 63-year-old David Sakayo Kaluhana sat amidst his 15 wives, all beaming with smiles as they prepared to explain just how this marriage works.

David Sakayo Kaluhana said he never lets his wives know where he would spend the night. Photo: Shiro Mbugua/TUKO.co.ke.

The soft-spoken historian and father of 107 children said that he decided to marry several wives because he was too smart for one wife.

More are to come

He told Briefly News that he ensures that he feeds and takes care of all his households. He has 15 wives who are spread out in the village.

Kaluhana also noted that he has some wives in a neighbouring country, Uganda and this is not ending any time soon.

"More are coming. This is not the end. I cannot tell when I will stop but as long as they are provided for, they will be okay," he told Briefly News.

As the interview went on, the wives sat together and chatted the day away laughing and giggling. They all are mothers with the eldest wife being 60 years old.

They are all contented

His first wife is 49 years old and the youngest wife is 23 years old.

"The one with the least number of children, so far, has five children while the one with the most has 16 children. I am not done because more children are on the way currently," he said.

Kaluhana said that all his wives are contented and being the sole provider, he ensures that each one of them is treated equally.

Some wives have left

According to Kaluhana, two of his wives left the marriage because they could not handle the marriage.

He explained that they expected he would come home to them every night which was not possible in the current arrangement he has with the rest of the wives.

David Sakayo Kaluhana says he is too smart for one wife. Photo: Shiro Mbugua/TUKO.co.ke.

The beauty of mystery

His secret, he says, is being mysterious about which homestead he plans on spending the night at.

"I just show up, eat dinner and sometimes leave when I want. Sometimes I spend the night with one of the wives and other times I go to my little hut where I sleep alone. No one knows where I plan to go next. This keeps them on their toes and thus, there's peace amongst them all," he explained.

The wives insisted that there was no jealousy amongst themselves saying they were busy raising the children.

"Why would I be jealous? He provides for me, I have my home and a piece of land to cultivate. What more would I be complaining about?" said Jessica, one of the wives.

The happy man said that men should learn to balance their time and resources with their wives to avoid clashing with them.

