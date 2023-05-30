A video of a lady sporting a recreated version of Nana McBrown's dress has gone viral

In the video, the Ghanaian star was seen dancing in a white dress which was followed by a clip of the red and white replication

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A lady appeared quite pleased with herself after sporting a dress replication inspired by popular Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana McBrown.

Photos of the original design and the replicated version Credit: @iamamamcbrown, @ankarafashiongallery

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @ankarafashiongallery, a video of McBrown sporting the mono-sleeve corset bodice white dress with knee-length lining was seen.

What followed was a clip of the replicated version, and it appears quite different.

The young lady is seen in a similarly-cut design, but hers featured red lace fabric.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady's dress replication

candies_blies_stitching:

"Chief priestess of amadioha , it is time to slay with our sacrifice."

liz_mowah:

"Did you see the difference between the materials she used and the one you gave tailor tailors are not magicians oh."

ajemechika:

"First answer who choose the color combo nkwanu. I am sure the tailor didn’t decide on the color."

berryo.stitches:

"First of all “How much did she pay “ I think we should always be starting with this question first."

akuender_k_d:

"This can’t be real. These seamstresses must be stopped."

evo24_ng:

"The color combination sef get problem."

___carincare:

"giving chief priestess vibes."

Source: Legit.ng