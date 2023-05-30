A video of a lady's bad experience at a salon has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions among netizens

In the now-trending clip, the stylist was seen combing the lady's hair covered in dye

The next clip showed the condition of the lady's hair after the dye was washed off; she lost so much hair

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A lady's visit to the salon saw her leaving with bald patches on her head after a not-so-good experience with hair dye.

Photos of the client getting her hair dyed. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady was seen being attended to by a hairstylist who applied a copious amount of hair dye, perhaps, in a bid to achieve a particular shade of blonde.

However, while she got a blonde look afterwards, the dye appeared to have caused so much damage already.

In the concluding part of the video, the lady appeared to have lost huge chunks of hair, leaving her near-bald.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Reactions trail video of dyed hair gone wrong

_cici_nita:

"What’s the name of fowl hot water yansh is going on?"

mrsalafret:

"Why are they still combing and more importantly why is she still sitting so calmly?"

bz__taufik:

"What is she combing."

ty_phiil:

"This woman fit get ptsd when she see hair dye again."

som_yvon:

"What are they still combing? Her brain?"

femiy_artmazing_african:

"Wayward life said no."

luvs_effect_makeover:

"Na police go settle two of us."

nubian_queen022:

"The bleach was way too much . When it’s not relaxer."

msmarvelart_:

"Isn’t that butter icing? The barber must be a baker."

black.teenah:

"She get patience oo , me I for don remove person teeth cos what’s this , the werey still Dey comb sef."

efeilomon:

"And the "stylist" is still combing? Sho gbadun? Omo!!"

Pretoria salon does balding Gogo’s braids in tight updo

In another story, Briefly News reported that an elderly woman in a TikTok went viral for getting her hair done. The lady needed a high ponytail, but she had hair loss.

Online users could not believe their eyes as they watched the hair braider work some magic to create the desired hairstyle. Other people thought the hairstyle looked too tight on the client's scalp.

A hairstylist, @bukkybeautyworld, showed how she helped a lady achieve her hairstyle. People thought a lot of tension was involved when the braider created the braided high-up do look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng