A young man who resumed his project thanked God for the grace he enjoyed as he finished his building

The Nigerian man spent millions working on the building's decking and roofing to make the house beautiful

Many TikTokers who watched his video congratulated him on his new home as they thanked God on his behalf

A young Nigerian man who abandoned his building project years ago celebrated as he resumed and completed his home.

At the beginning of the video, the man (@chibuezebright1) showed how bad-looking the site was, with some of the front pillars broken.

The man thanked God for resuming and finishing his house. Photo source: @chibuezebright1

Man completes his house with beautiful roofing

When the man resumed his project, he spent so much money on its decking after he had cleared out all the bush entangling the building.

The young man, who used stone-coated covers for his roofing, thanked God for the building project.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

IFEANYICHUKWU said:

"What my parents couldn’t do, I will do and finish it Amen."

kellyB205 said:

"With my point of view the former owner sold it out big congrats to the new owner."

The man replied:

"Not at all..this is a project that was started years back due to financial issues it was paused but thank God that I finally finished it."

Nicholas osarodion said:

"Congratulations God help you finish your project."

user3159788760730 said:

"Congratulations and more grace sir."

Achiever said:

"Congratulations i tap from your blessings."

Joseph Nkobiche said:

"I appreciate you for rising again it's not easy."

user2802383744509 said:

"Destiny can only be delayed. Congratulations."

Olaedo said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this blessings."

ezionyinyemichael said:

"Congratulations bro. i wish the miracle to myself."

King Zazi said:

"Believe God. Congratulations blood mine be completed in Jesus name amen. I tap in Jesus name amen."

Uchenna kenneth Ukwuaku said:

"Is grace, well done, is not easy I tell you. You tried so much. Last last he has done it."

