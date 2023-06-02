A beautiful Nigerian lady transformed her room with expensive curtains that cost her over R4 000

The lady said though she saw very cheap curtains in the market, she decided to go for one that was R246 per yard

TikTokers who watched her video were surprised that curtains could be so expensive, while some praised her interior decor taste

A young Nigerian lady who rented a lovely apartment gave people a tour of the house, revealing how she got her curtains.

The lady (@victoire_mahounou) surprised people when she said she spent R 5 600 on curtains. She jokingly wondered why she did not go for the cheap one.

People said that her room looked lovely with the curtains. Photo source: @victoire_mahounou

Source: UGC

Luxurious curtains for room

She asked if her village people were behind the decision to go for costly curtains. The lady added that the curtain vendor gave her a discount of R37. Each yard of the curtains was R246.

Men came around in a video to help her install them. When the installation was done, the lady said she loved how her room looked with the curtains.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Fhavy said:

"I am a curtain vendor and when i tell people that curtains are expensive, they don’t believe it."

orjiako Emmanuel said:

"You have the funds that’s all that matters."

nathasiakostand said:

"The most important thing is you spent it on your self my lovely spend money on yourself it's worth it."

K said:

"I went to get curtains last week too. It was 4500 per yard but Omo I priced it to 2800 o."

user5222061196739 said:

"She just called me BROKE in a video it actually worth it tho."

Robasil_trends said:

"For just two window curtains."

The lady replied:

"Yes."

Lady rents old house and renovates it

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian baker (@cakesbysharawow) shared a video of how she renovated her cake studio. She said after some searching, she was able to get a space.

The video she shared showed that she invested much into the interior decor to make the place fit for her business. After being convinced she could renovate to her taste, the lady got down to work.

Another tenant changes house tiles

In similar news, another Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she rented and decided to do a thorough renovation.

Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen did not suit her taste, she had everything removed, and new ones were fixed.

Source: Legit.ng