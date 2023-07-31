This humorous South African domestic worker gained a few new followers when you posted a funny video

TikTok user @emakhishini_diaries1 shared a hilarious video showing what she looks like on her way to work vs what she looks back on her way home

Fellow domestic workers took to the comments section laughing as they admitted this is exactly them every day

Social media has proven South African domestic workers have a good sense of humour. This woman has gone viral after sharing a funny video showing what she looks like on her way to work versus what she looks like on her way home - people live for relatable content like this.

It is no secret that being a domestic worker is not always easy. However, some families treat their domestic like family, making their job a lot easier.

TikTok user @emakhishini_diaries1 recorded herself on the way to work and then again on the way home and used it to create some hilarious content for social media.

The clip's caption claims that this is just for fun; this funny video is more relatable than some people could put into words. Take a look:

Fellow domestic workers in South African citizens laugh at the funny clip

The comment section was quickly filled with fellow domestic workers claiming that this is exactly them, while people working in other fields said that this applies to everyone on their way to work and on the way home. People live for hometime!

Read some of the funny comments below:

Waluza80 cracked up:

“Mop drivers are always happy same WhatsApp group”

Mrsb255official knows the feeling:

“That’s always me”

Thandos_27 admitted:

“That's me am already carrying my bag, and it's 15:45 ”

Ruthjsifundza said:

“ that's me every day after work.”

Experienced housekeeper shares method for keeping carpets clean and fluffy, SA appreciates useful TikTok video

In related news, Briefly News reported that social media platforms have become hubs for sharing tips and tricks. One TikTok video by an experienced housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, has taken South Africa by storm.

The video shows Mbali's method for keeping carpets clean and fluffy. She made a washing mixture of a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid, fresh lemon, half a cup of rubbing alcohol, and boiling water in a small tub. After that, she is seen wrapping a washcloth around a pot lid which she dipped into the mixture and began to scrub the carpet.

The tutorial posted on the TikTok accounts @mbalinhlaponhlapho got immense appreciation from South Africans seeking domestic-related advice. The video received a staggering 378 000 views and over 22 000 likes in just three days. Some of her followers declared her a lifesaver in the comments.

Source: Briefly News