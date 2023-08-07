This amazing man brought a woman to tears when he gave her R550 after she helped him

TikTok user @aliboy_boss shared an emotional video showing the interaction he had with this sweet woman

The video left many South African citizens feeling overcome with emotions seeing what kindness can do

This man made a kind woman cry after giving her R550 as a token of his thanks for her helping him without question. The sweet Moments left many South African citizens feel anymore.

This kind man shared an emotional video showing the interaction he had with this sweet woman. Image: TikTok / @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

Unfortunately, we live in a very cruel world work on this is insane and given as freely as it used to. This man is reminding people of the power it holds.

Kind Mzansi man gives last R550, TikTok video shows emotional moment

TikTok user @aliboy_boss shared a video in which she showed him calling upon people for help and a kind lady stepping forward. He asked her to help him draw money from an ATM, and she did it without question.

Having the woman count his money, the kind man let her know that the R550 was hers as a token of his gratitude for her kindness.

The woman then starts to shed a tear as the man's selflessness made her emotional. Take a look at this beautiful moment:

South African citizens thank the man for his kindness

The emotional video left people overflowing with happy with gratitude. saying the woman rendered to Tears by the man's kindness had people thanking him for reminding people how important it is to show others a Little Kindness as it goes a long way.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

User1163298141146 shared:

“I am a strong man, but coming across your videos, Mr Ali and Mr BI Phakathi I always just burst into tears #may the good lord be with you guys.”

Nolutho Ntlangane Ma got emotional:

“God bless that hand ✋️”

Tshepangelliot clapped:

“Thank you, my king on her behalf ”

Meeky kilowats was in tears:

“I cried too ”

Samuelasarenuamah said:

“Once again, I say GOD bless you. Only two rich people out of 200 will show this love.”

