A fatal head-on collision involving a Toyota Quantum and a DAF truck in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, claimed the lives of 22 people

The taxi, en route from Zimbabwe to South Africa, had 21 passengers on board and collided on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, leaving 21 taxi occupants injured and one truck occupant dead

South Africans express sorrow on social media, condemning the lack of body bags and expressing condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the horrifying accident

BULAWAYO - A tragic head-on-collision accident involving a Toyota Quantum and a DAF truck has claimed the lives of 22 persons.

A horrific accident claimed the lives of 22 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Images: @MDNnewss/X

The taxi boarding 21 passengers was en route to South Africa from Zimbabwe when the freak accident happened along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, claiming 21 taxi occupants on the spot and one truck occupant, reports News Central.

Police confirm the horror accident

Speaking to the news site, Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two other critically wounded occupants are receiving medical care at the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals. He said: “The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/11/23 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board."

South Africans are saddened by the news

South Africans were left despondent at the news. Taking to the comment section of a post by user @MDNnewss on X, they sent messages of condolences to the families and friends of the dead. Some were disheartened by how the deceased were piled on top of each other in the back of a truck with no body bags.

Below are some of the comments:

@gamabtweets commented:

"Condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

@Ubuhleeee said:

"Truck drivers don’t care shame."

@LotteringVee commented:

"MTSRIP. Twenty two people who had plans for tomorrow, next week, next month, and christmas This is sad."

@QueenLady75 asked:

"From what I saw in Zimbabwe, is it that bad? No body bags? Where is human dignity?"

@RyanNgwenya6 remarked:

"Sad part is, no body bags or proper cars to transport them."

@Marupin82983629h suggested:

"One thing we must avoid as drivers is overloading."

@Khanyisile__N commented:

"Yoh this life, may their souls rest in peace."

@MissKayMab said:

"What a horrible way to die."

